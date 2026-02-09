Maryland Gov. Wes Moore slams Trump for uninviting him from key event: "Blatant disrespect"

Annapolis, Maryland - Maryland Governor Wes Moore slammed President Donald Trump for uninviting him from the annual National Governors Association (NGA) dinner despite the event's history of bipartisanship.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (r) slammed President Donald Trump (l) for uninviting him from the annual National Governors Association dinner. © Collage: AFP/Samuel Corum/Getty Images & AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"As the nation's only Black governor, I can't ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight – whether that was the intent or not," Moore wrote in an angry statement on X.

"It's hard not to see this decision as another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership," he wrote.

The Maryland governor was among a number of Democrats whose invitations were revoked by the White House after Trump decided last week to only meet with Republican leaders at the NGA weekend.

Moore described the dinner as a "decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United States."

His accusation that race played a role in the decision to single him out despite his position as the NGA's vice chair comes as Trump faces major backlash for posting a racist video on social media depicting the Obamas as gorillas.

"What makes it especially confounding is that just weeks ago I was at the White House with a bipartisan group of governors, working with the administration on reforms," Moore continued.

"We proved in that moment what's possible when we stay focused on outcomes over politics," he said. "I'm ready to work with the administration anywhere we can deliver results."