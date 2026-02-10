Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick denies Epstein links despite featuring in files

Washington DC - Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday denied having connections to the infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein as he came under fire from lawmakers calling for him to step down.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said he "barely had anything to do" with Jeffrey Epstein despite featuring heavily in documents related to the infamous sex criminal. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

"Over a 14 year period, I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person," Lutnick told a Senate committee hearing.

A rising number of US lawmakers have called for Lutnick's resignation from President Donald Trump's administration.

Temperatures have risen since files released by the US Justice Department contradicted Lutnick's earlier comments that he had severed ties with Epstein more than two decades ago.

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff on Monday said "Lutnick has no business being our Commerce Secretary, and he should resign immediately."

A day prior, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie told CNN that the commerce secretary "should just resign."

At the Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, Lutnick said he met Epstein when they were both in New York, and acknowledged having lunch with Epstein on a trip with his wife and children.