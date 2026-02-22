Graham Platner slams for-profit health insurance in impassioned speech: "They make you feel like beggars"

Augusta, Maine - In a recent speech, Graham Platner, the Democrat who's running against Susan Collins for a Senate seat in Maine, denounced for-profit health insurance and called for Medicare for All.

Senate hopeful Graham Platner made an impassioned speech denouncing for-profit health insurance and calling for Medicare for All. © AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images

"Listen to this roomful of Mainers talk about their health insurance," Platner wrote in a Saturday post on X. "For-profit health insurance cannot be reformed. Medicare for All."

Platner has made health insurance a central pillar of his campaign for Senate in the midterm elections, which will see him face off against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins if he secures the Democratic nomination.

Over the course of his campaign, Platner has railed against the for-profit healthcare system, which has seen the US boast the worst health outcomes among its peers, despite consistently spending more than any other country.

"How many people in here don't have health insurance?" Platner asked the crowd in a video attached to the post, prompting a number of people to speak out.

"How many folks that do have health insurance, how many of you spend at least a couple days a month dealing with health insurance companies? What does that feel like?" he asked.

"Terrible?" he said, repeating an answer from the crowd, before a woman called out, "They don't value you as a person." Another said, "They make you feel like a beggar."

The first few responses triggered a flurry of input from the crowd, with a huge number of people calling out the terrible experiences they've had at the hands of health insurance companies.

"It is a system that is built to inconvenience you and to make you feel less than," Platner said in response to the crowd's input.