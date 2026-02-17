Senate hopeful Graham Platner slams Trump admin for its climate policy: "They'll let it all burn"

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner slammed President Donald Trump 's climate policy in an angry post on social media, declaring that the administration is ready to "let it all burn."

Graham Platner (pictured) slammed President Donald Trump's climate policy and declared that the administration is ready to "let it all burn." © AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images

"The state of Maine is what it is because of our environment," Platner said in a video posted to X. "From the seas to the forests and the lakes, this is why people come here; it's why we love being here - it fuels our industry."

"Relying on the seas, relying on the forests, that's how we live here in Maine, and a changing climate endangers all of that."

Platner is an oyster farmer and military veteran who is running for the Democratic nomination for a Senate seat in Maine, where he intends to unseat current GOP incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

He is running on the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and has been supported by left-wing heavyweights such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

"The Trump administration doesn't care; the Supreme Court doesn't care," Platner continued. "They will burn this planet to the ground just to make an extra buck, and they do not care about how much we suffer."

He doubled down on this sentiment in a statement posted alongside the video, which saw him declare that "They'll let it all burn if it keeps fossil fuel share prices up."

Over recent months, Platner has slammed the political establishment and called for greater accountability, especially in immigration enforcement.

Having weathered a viral scandal over a tattoo last year, Platner maintains a strong position in the Democratic primary campaign.