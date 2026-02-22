Newsom "bans" Kid Rock from California after "creepy" shirtless workout video with RFK Jr.

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom joked about "banning" Kid Rock from California over the MAGA musician's shirtless workout video with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) joked about "banning" Kid Rock (r.) from his state after the MAGA star's bizarre shirtless workout video with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Collage: AFP/Patrick T. Fallon & AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I have seen enough," Newsom's press office wrote in all caps on X on Saturday, mimicking President Donald Trump's posting style.

"As governor of the free world, I, Gavin Newsom, am officially banning 'Kid Rock' from California," Newsom wrote. "His shirtless video with 'Secretary Brainworm' was inappropriate, creepy, and very low energy."

Newsom's post came as a response to a bizarre video shared by RFK Jr. on Tuesday in which he and Kid Rock pose shirtless while promoting healthy eating and exercise.

Throughout the video, the duo are seen lounging around in hot tubs and pools, interspersed with clips of them working out in various states of undress. At one point, both gulp down large glasses of "whole milk."

"Not what you want around our children!" Newsom wrote. "Also, some of the weakest push-ups ever witnessed."

"California only allows winners! I am also banning working out in jeans, very strange! Thank you for your attention to this matter! - Governor GCN."