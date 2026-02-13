Jasmine Crockett slams Pam Bondi over Epstein files: "I'm not saying the President is a pedophile, but..."

Washington DC - Democratic Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett slammed Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, accusing her of covering up his alleged ties to Donald Trump .

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (r.) accused Attorney General Pam Bondi (l.) of covering up President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Wednesday, Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee, where she faced heated questions from Democrats as Republicans attempted to deflect from the topic of Epstein.

Crockett, the final Democrat on the committee to speak, established at the beginning of her time that she would not be asking Bondi any questions, as the attorney general had spent the past few hours evading pressing questions from her colleagues.

The congresswoman was joined by several Epstein survivors in attendance as she accused Bondi of "protecting pedophiles and creeps," and noted that Trump is mentioned over 38,000 times in the files.

"I'm not saying that the president is a pedophile, but there is a lot of evidence in these files that suggests that he's very close friends with a lot of men who are pedophiles," Crockett declared.

She went on to accuse Bondi and the Trump administration of being implicit in a cover-up, and said she will be "remembered as one of the worst attorneys general in history."