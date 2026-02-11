Pam Bondi doubles down as Democrats grill her over "massive Epstein cover-up"

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi recently sat through a congressional hearing that grew contentious as she faced questions from Democrats over her perceived failures in handling the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Wednesday, Pam Bondi went off on House Democrats over pressing questions about the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

On Tuesday, Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee, during which she issued an apology to a group of Epstein survivors in attendance and urged them to reach out to the FBI with any information they have.

But as Democrats on the committee attempted to press her on the issue, she grew combative and demanded they instead focus on President Donald Trump's accomplishments.

"You're running a massive Epstein cover-up right out of the Department of Justice," said Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the committee.

"You've been ordered by subpoena and by Congress to turn over six million documents, photographs, and videos in the Epstein files, but you've turned over only three million," he added, referring to her failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Bondi fervently defended the DOJ, noting that her agency has released over three million pages at Trump's direction, claiming this made his administration "the greatest and most transparent in American history."

In one stunning moment, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal asked the group of survivors to raise their hands if they still hadn't been able to meet with Bondi, to which all hands went up.

When Jayapal asked Bondi if she would apologize to the group, she refused and instead lashed out at the congresswoman.

"I'm not going to sit in the gutter with this woman. She's doing theatrics," Bondi said.