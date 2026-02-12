MAGA Rep. Byron Donalds scores massive campaign donation from pro-AI super PAC

Florida Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds is reportedly about to get a $5 million donation from a pro-AI super PAC. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

According to NBC News, Donalds is now the first politician on the state level to get backing from the PAC Leading the Future, as they are preparing to donate around $5 million.

"Byron Donalds understands we're on the cusp of a magical era of technological advancement that will unleash enormous economic benefits and protect Florida's future, and that's why we're proud to support him for Governor," Zac Moffatt, one of the group's lead strategists, told the outlet.



The group, which is funded by industry billionaires, will also use a portion of the money to run ads in the state pushing the "long-term, educational effort around the benefits of AI."

In a statement, Donalds' team said the US "must lead in the AI space" to "strengthen our national security" and "ensure this emerging technology reflects our values."

News of the massive donation comes as many voters have expressed concern over the role of money in politics and the influence wealthy individuals and groups have on elections.

Donalds, who has represented Florida's 19th district since 2021, announced his run to replace Governor Ron DeSantis, who has reached his term limit, last February.