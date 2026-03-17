Trump taps Vance to lead anti-fraud task force targeting welfare programs

Washington DC - President Donald Trump touted Vice President JD Vance to lead a national anti-fraud task force designed to take aim at social-welfare programs meant to protect the country's most disadvantaged.

Vice President JD Vance (c.) was tapped by President Donald Trump (l.) to lead a new national anti-fraud task force targeting the nation's social-welfare programs. © AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump signed an executive order on Monday launching the new task force, which will investigate social welfare fraud allegations across the country. Vance will act as the task force's chairman.

The new task force will, according to a fact sheet put out by the White House, "coordinate a comprehensive national strategy to stop fraud, waste, and abuse across federal benefit programs."

In particular, it will target "housing, food, medical care, and cash assistance administered with state and local partners" in an attempt to "protect these benefits for eligible Americans."

The fact sheet singled out Minnesota in particular, claiming that nearly 9% of its food stamp spending is "in error" and doubling down on the Trump administration's racist attacks against the state's Somali residents.

It also pointed to California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado – all Democratic-run states – as areas "where insufficient safeguards and weak oversight increase the risk of large-scale fraud."

"It is a disgrace that American children and families are being defrauded by people who hate this country," Vance wrote on Monday in a post on X.

"I'm proud to lead the administration's task force on fraud, and I'm thankful to President Trump for entrusting this task to me."

Speaking in the Oval Office alongside Trump, Vance doubled down on a slur Trump made against "autism payments" earlier in March, claiming once again that Somali Americans are responsible for massive fraud.