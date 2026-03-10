JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg slams Trump for picking America's pockets: "We're getting screwed"

Washington DC - Jack Schlossberg , President John F. Kennedy's only grandson, slammed President Donald Trump in a podcast appearance for picking America's pockets and enriching himself.

Jack Schlossberg (pictured) slammed President Donald Trump for picking America's pockets and enriching himself while in office. © AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"If this becomes the new normal and the president is able to trademark America's birthday and issue his own currency while weakening the dollar," Schlossberg said on the MeidasTouch podcast Monday.

"Having gold skyrocket and increasing prices on basically every commodity and input cost in our economy, we're getting screwed, and he's getting rich," Schlossberg raged on.

"He just tells you what you want to hear and then picks our pockets. It's a slap in the face with one hand, and he's picking our pockets with the other."

The 33-year-old, who is running for Congress in New York, further expressed dismay at Trump's use of his position to run various schemes and raise his family's net wealth by a staggering amount.

The New York Times reports that since returning to the White House in January last year, Trump's family wealth has skyrocketed by a whopping $1.4 billion.

To make such a killing, Trump has run various cryptocurrency and NFT schemes, has had family members sign hugely lucrative deals with foreign governments and companies, scored various legal settlements, and even accepted a $400 million plane from Qatar.

Schlossberg's appearance on MeidasTouch comes only a few short months after his sister, Tatiana Schlossberg, passed away from a rare form of leukemia on December 30, 2025.