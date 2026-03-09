Republican senator demands Stephen Miller's resignation in dramatic TV appearance
Washington DC - Outgoing Republican Senator Thom Tillis on Sunday used a fiery television appearance to demand the resignation of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, one of President Donald Trump's key advisors.
"He's a big problem in this administration," Tillis said of Miller during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on the network's State of the Union program. "He has been since the beginning."
He expressed relief about the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, amid widespread anger at the brutal ICE and sometimes deadly assaults on immigrant community across the country.
"It gives me pause that you had people like Stephen Miller calling the shots that actually I believe that maybe Kristi Noem acted on," Tillis insisted.
"It's Stephen Miller that's been repeatedly responsible for embarrassments for the president of the United States by acting too quickly, speaking first and thinking later," he said.
His comments came less than a week after he grilled Noem before the Senate Judiciary Committee, declaring that her leadership was a "disaster."
Tillis, who will not be contesting the 2026 midterm elections, changed his tone when it came to incoming DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, whom he said will be more likely to stand up to Miller and will be much harder to boss around.
He also suggested that Miller is "out of his depth" and that Mullin will recognize this and learn from it.
"He's going to tell Stephen Miller to stay in his lanes and let him leave the agency," Tillis speculated. "I don't think Markwayne goes to the podium and repeats something that Stephen Miller says."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Eva Marie Uzcategui