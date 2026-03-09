Trump's energy secretary distances US from shock attacks on Iran's oil infrastructure

Washington DC - Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Sunday insisted that the US has "no plans" to attack the Iranian oil industry amid widespread concern at the war's escalation.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US was not planning to launch attacks on Iran's oil infrastructure after Israel struck an oil depot near Tehran. © Collage: via REUTERS

"There are no plans to target Iran's oil industry, natural gas industry or anything about their energy industry," Wright told CNN.

Israel's bombing of an oil depot in Iran has made headlines. Footage taken after the attack on Saturday evening shows a huge fireball. Later thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Tehran.

"These are Israeli strikes," Wright said. "These are local fuel depots to fill up the gas tank in this neighborhood in Tehran. The US is targeting zero energy infrastructure."

Axios reported that the Israeli attacks on the fuel depots went well beyond what the US had expected when it received advance warning of the strikes, causing a first significant disagreement between the co-authors on the unprovoked war on Iran.

For President Donald Trump, rising fuel prices in the US could become a huge problem in the run-up to the Midterms later this year.

On Sunday, as oil prices skyrocketed above $100 for the first time in years, Trump dismissed the news as a temporary development and "a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace."

Wright also sought to ease fears, telling CNN that prices would come back down "before too long."