Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested and charged with murdering wife

Wilmington, Delaware - Former first lady Jill Biden's husband has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his current wife at their Delaware home in December, local police said Tuesday.

William Stevenson, the first husband of ex-first lady Jill Biden, has been arrested and charged with killing his wife, Linda. © via REUTERS

William Stevenson was married to Jill Biden from 1970 until their divorce in 1975.

Two years later, she married ex-president Joe Biden.

Stevenson is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the December 28 death of his wife, 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, according to New Castle County Police in Delaware.

He was arrested on Monday and remained in jail after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

In December police said they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in her living room after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the couple's home in Wilmington shortly after 11 PM.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities on Tuesday did not say how Linda Stevenson died or provide more details about the investigation.

Linda Stevenson was "deeply family-oriented and treasured time spent making memories, especially on family vacations with her daughter and granddaughter," according to her obituary.

"Linda will be remembered as tenacious, kind-hearted, and fiercely loyal," the obituary said.