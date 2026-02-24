Lauren Boebert and other MAGA congresswomen urge Tony Gonzales to resign amid shocking scandal
Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and several of her fellow MAGA congresswomen are calling for Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales to step down amid allegations that he had an affair with his late aide.
On Monday, Boebert shared an X post tagging Gonzalez, and calling for him to "RESIGN!"
The post included screenshots of text messages that appear to show Gonzales pressuring Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, a former aide of his, to discuss sex and send him provocative photos.
At several points throughout the conversation, Santos-Aviles commented that Gonzales was "going too far," but he persisted anyway.
Boebert's post comes as Gonzalez faces ongoing backlash after the San Antonio Express-News published several text exchanges last week, including one that showed Santos-Aviles telling a colleague in April 2025, "I had an affair with our boss and I'm fine."
The revelations also come after Santos-Aviles died by suicide last September.
Several of Boebert's fellow MAGA congresswomen have also slammed Gonzalez.
Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shared a post calling on her colleagues to condemn Gonzalez, adding that she is "sick of people not calling this crap out."
South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace wrote a scathing statement in which she described the messages as "disgusting and inexcusable" and said Texans "deserve a congressman who does not prey on women."
Mace also announced on Tuesday that she had filed a resolution for the House Ethics Committee to "publicly release records and reports" regarding congressional members engaging in sexual harassment, as she claims Gonzalez "is just the tip of the iceberg."
Tony Gonzalez refuses to resign
The scandal has put the Republican Party in a tough position, as they will be battling Democrats in the upcoming midterms to maintain their majorities in both the House and Senate, and Gonzalez's resignation would further diminish their efforts.
On Monday, when asked about calls from his colleagues to pressure Gonzalez to resign, House Speaker Mike Johnson admitted that the allegations against the congressman are "very serious," but argued he will "allow the investigations to play out" before he steps in.
Johnson's comments sparked criticism, as Gonzalez clearly broke House ethics rules by engaging in a relationship with a staff member, and Congress has forced out members in the past over ethics violations.
But fellow Texas Rep. Troy Nehls told Spectrum News that the party "can't afford" for Gonzalez to resign, adding, "Let's just see if he wins his primary, but it's just not a good look."
Gonzalez, who has denied the allegations against him, is currently facing Brandon Herrera in the Texas Republican primary, which will go to a vote on March 3.
When pressed by reporters on Tuesday, Gonzalez said he "will not resign" and refused to confirm if the texts were real, cryptically adding, "What you have seen are not all the facts."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images, WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire, & Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP