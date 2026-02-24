Lauren Boebert and other MAGA congresswomen urge Tony Gonzales to resign amid shocking scandal

Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and several of her fellow MAGA congresswomen are calling for Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales to step down amid allegations that he had an affair with his late aide.

Lauren Boebert and several other MAGA Republicans recently called on Texas Representative Tony Gonzalez to resign amid affair allegations. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images, WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire, & Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

On Monday, Boebert shared an X post tagging Gonzalez, and calling for him to "RESIGN!"

The post included screenshots of text messages that appear to show Gonzales pressuring Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, a former aide of his, to discuss sex and send him provocative photos.

At several points throughout the conversation, Santos-Aviles commented that Gonzales was "going too far," but he persisted anyway.

Boebert's post comes as Gonzalez faces ongoing backlash after the San Antonio Express-News published several text exchanges last week, including one that showed Santos-Aviles telling a colleague in April 2025, "I had an affair with our boss and I'm fine."

The revelations also come after Santos-Aviles died by suicide last September.

Several of Boebert's fellow MAGA congresswomen have also slammed Gonzalez.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shared a post calling on her colleagues to condemn Gonzalez, adding that she is "sick of people not calling this crap out."

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace wrote a scathing statement in which she described the messages as "disgusting and inexcusable" and said Texans "deserve a congressman who does not prey on women."

Mace also announced on Tuesday that she had filed a resolution for the House Ethics Committee to "publicly release records and reports" regarding congressional members engaging in sexual harassment, as she claims Gonzalez "is just the tip of the iceberg."