Nancy Mace urges Trump to remove Lindsey Graham from Situation Room

Washington DC - Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently urged President Donald Trump to have Senator Lindsey Graham removed from the Situation Room as the Iran war continues.

In a recent interview, Nancy Mace (r.) called on President Donald Trump to have his MAGA ally and Senator Lindsey Graham (l.) removed from the Situation Room. © Collage: Heather Diehl & Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Mace sat down for an interview with CNN, during which she was played a recent clip of Graham telling Fox News that President Trump should "take Kharg Island" in Iran and "let this regime die on a vine."

"I want President Trump to take Lindsey Graham out of the Situation Room," Mace responded.

When asked if Graham was directly advising the president, Mace claimed he "brags about it."

"And I don't think Lindsey Graham, for all of that hubris, has thought through or wargamed the consequences of us taking Kharg Island," she added.

Trump's decision to go to war with Iran has faced backlash from both sides of the political aisle, especially as the administration has teased an expansion of its efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mace shared an X post announcing that she had walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on the war after discussions veered towards the possibility of putting boots on the ground, which she is vehemently against.

Meanwhile, Graham has been seen consistently at Trump's side since the conflict began, acting as a cheerleader for the war.