Graham Platner rolls out ambitious healthcare agenda: "Medicare for all"

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner has rolled out an ambitious healthcare agenda, centered around a progressive "Medicare for all" that'll see the US "join the rest of the developed world."

Senate Candidate Graham Platner rolled out his ambitious "Medicare for all" agenda that will see the US "join the rest of the developed world." © AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images

"No one in America need go bankrupt over an illness," Platner declared in the opening sentence of a new policy document he put out on Thursday, detailing his campaign's agenda on healthcare.

"No one need think twice about calling an ambulance when they need it; no one need wait a year or more for a doctor's appointment. We live in the wealthiest country on the face of the Earth," he continued.

"There is no reason for a doctor shortage, no law of economics that says that universal world-class healthcare is possible in Australia and Taiwan and Sweden but not in America."

Recent polls indicate that Platner holds a firm lead over Maine Governor Janet Mills in the Democratic primaries for Maine, where, if successful, he will face off against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the 2026 midterms.

He is standing on a highly progressive ticket featuring serious action on climate change, universal healthcare, and a strong opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda and war with Iran.

Platner's agenda also sees him looking to break up healthcare monopolies, ban pharmaceutical ads, establish a nationwide public drug manufacturing sector, and reopen shuttered hospitals.

He wants to open a new medical school at the University of Maine and introduce strict safe staffing legislation to protect the welfare of healthcare professionals as well.