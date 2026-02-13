Kristi Noem's alleged lover fired Coast Guard pilot for losing her blanket, bombshell report claims

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her very close relationship with top advisor Corey Lewandowski are under new scrutiny.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (r.) and her advisor and rumored secret lover Corey Lewandowsky reportedly fired a pilot after she left her blanket on a plane. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos, SAUL LOEB / AFP, & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a report from The Washington Post, Noem and Lewandowski berate staff, give polygraph tests to employees they don't trust, fly around together in a luxury 737 MAX jet with a private cabin in back, and have fired employees for ridiculous reasons.

In one bizarre incident, sources claim Lewandowsky "fired a US Coast Guard pilot after Noem's blanket was left behind on a plane."

Rumors of a possible romance between Noem and Lewandowsky – both of whom are married – stretch back to when the former was still governor of South Dakota.

In 2021, Noem publicly slammed the rumors as "total garbage" and "tired attacks on conservative women... based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help."

But in 2025, after Trump tapped Noem to head DHS, she pushed to have Lewandowsky appointed as her chief of staff. The president reportedly rejected the request because he was concerned about the dating rumors.

Then, in April, The Daily Mail shared photos showing Lewandowski and Noem making frequent trips to each other's apartments, which were located directly across the street from each other in Washington DC.

Sources now say the two "do little to hide their relationship" inside DHS.