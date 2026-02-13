Pam Bondi faces MAGA rage over her wild Epstein hearing: "Like a shrieking Karen!"
Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing heavy criticism from MAGA Republicans about her cringe-worthy performance during a recent congressional hearing.
Earlier this week, Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee, and things quickly grew contentious as Democrats hammered her over the handling of the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Her combative conduct and refusal to answer questions were panned by both sides of the political aisle – even from a handful of MAGA Republicans who rarely, if ever, break with President Donald Trump's administration.
The Daily Beast reported that on a recent episode of his show, right-wing podcaster Tim Pool said Bondi handled the Epstein files "miserably" and said "this kind of yelling" isn't helping anyone.
Fox News host Lisa Kennedy said Bondi's performance came off "like a shrieking Karen," adding, "When she's this emotional, it looks like she's lost a little bit of the edge."
One moment from the hearing that quickly went viral on social media came when Bondi was asked about a question related to Epstein, and she instead responded, "The Dow is over $50,000!"
Conservative radio host Erick Erickson shared a clip of the moment and said Bondi should be fired or resign.
"But neither will happen, which is another reason the Democrats are going to have a good election year," he added.
President Donald Trump weighs in
Despite the widespread criticism of Bondi's performance, Trump shared a lengthy post to Truth Social on Thursday defending his AG, claiming that she did a "fantastic" job taking "intense fire from the Trump Deranged Radical Left Lunatics."
Trump, who has been under renewed scrutiny over his ties to Epstein, insisted the "slimeball Democrats" are angry that he has been "100% exonerated" of any wrongdoing.
"In fact, this attempt by the Democrats to take away attention from tremendous Republican SUCCESS is backfiring badly," the president added.
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP