Pam Bondi faces MAGA rage over her wild Epstein hearing: "Like a shrieking Karen!"

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing heavy criticism from MAGA Republicans about her cringe-worthy performance during a recent congressional hearing.

Earlier this week, Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee, and things quickly grew contentious as Democrats hammered her over the handling of the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Her combative conduct and refusal to answer questions were panned by both sides of the political aisle – even from a handful of MAGA Republicans who rarely, if ever, break with President Donald Trump's administration.

The Daily Beast reported that on a recent episode of his show, right-wing podcaster Tim Pool said Bondi handled the Epstein files "miserably" and said "this kind of yelling" isn't helping anyone.

Fox News host Lisa Kennedy said Bondi's performance came off "like a shrieking Karen," adding, "When she's this emotional, it looks like she's lost a little bit of the edge."

One moment from the hearing that quickly went viral on social media came when Bondi was asked about a question related to Epstein, and she instead responded, "The Dow is over $50,000!"

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson shared a clip of the moment and said Bondi should be fired or resign.



"But neither will happen, which is another reason the Democrats are going to have a good election year," he added.