Schumer demands FIFA pay World Cup transport bill as NJ Transit spikes prices

New York, New York - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on FIFA to pay for World Cup public transportation costs on Tuesday, following a report that local authorities in New Jersey are planning massive price hikes during the tournament.

Senator Chuck Schumer has demanded that FIFA pay for World Cup public transportation costs amid reports that the New Jersey transit will hike prices to more than $100. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Democrat said on X that soccer's world governing body – which stands to earn $11 billion from the tournament – should foot the bill for transport costs to World Cup venues.

Schumer was responding to a report in The Athletic on Tuesday, which said New Jersey Transit is planning to charge fans more than $100 for tickets from Penn Station in Manhattan to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the World Cup.

A return ticket for the journey normally costs $12.90.

"FIFA is set to reap nearly $11 billion from this summer's World Cup, yet New York area commuters and residents are being handed the bill," Schumer commented.

"The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile. I am demanding FIFA step up and cover transportation costs for host cities and states.

"New York commuters and residents should not subsidize an $11 billion windfall."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also took aim at the reported price hike.

"The World Cup should be as affordable and accessible as possible," Hochul wrote on X. "Charging over $100 for a short train ride sounds awfully high to me."

NJ Transit did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by AFP.