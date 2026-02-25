Larry Summers bows to pressure over Epstein scandal with big announcement

New York, New York - Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers resigned from his teaching position at Harvard University over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Ivy League institution said on Wednesday.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers (r.) has resigned from Harvard University amid outrage over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: HANDOUT / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Summers, who ran the US Treasury under former president Bill Clinton, was revealed in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice to have had extensive exchanges with the now deceased financier.

Clinton will testify before a congressional committee on Epstein on Friday, while his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will appear on Thursday.

"Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein has accepted Professor Lawrence H. Summers' resignation from his leadership position as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government," the university said in a statement, noting the move was linked to the Epstein case.

"Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time."

In a previous video clip that went viral, Summers, who taught government at the prestigious university's Kennedy School, expressed regret to his students over his ties to Epstein.