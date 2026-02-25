Newsom ramps up 2028 presidential speculation with memoir release
New York, New York - California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom recently published a memoir, further fueling speculation that he may be considering a run for president in 2028.
On Tuesday, Newsom hosted a promotional event in New York for the memoir titled Young Man in a Hurry, which he described as not "one of those political books that I wrote just to get it ahead of some cycle in the calendar year."
"It's not about the politician. It's about what shaped me – the events, the travails, the setbacks, self-imposed and otherwise, the insecurities, the anxieties, the regrets," he told the crowd.
At 58-years-old, the former mayor of San Francisco who built his career in winemaking and hospitality, reflects in the book on his dyslexia and his upbringing between a mother working multiple jobs and a father who was a judge close to some of California's wealthiest people.
But Brian Arbour, a political science professor at the City University of New York, believes the release may present an ulterior motive, as he believes such books offer "a sort of summary" of a potential candidate's view of the country and allow a politician to "sort of control" publicity outside of the normal news cycle.
Travis Ridout, a political science professor at Washington State University, similarly said book tours "give potential candidates a way to campaign without really admitting that they are campaigning."
Rideout added that politicians can also use it to "establish an official version of their background and experiences" and "make them seem credible" before a campaign.
"Fighting fire with fire"
Throughout the first year of President Donald Trump's second term, Newsom gained national attention by using social media to mock and imitate the president's crass and aggressive approach to politics.
His efforts clearly stuck, as Trump has expressed angst over Newsom's posts, and the governor's popularity shot through the roof across the country.
Speaking to several hundred New Yorkers at the event on Tuesday, Newsom said his book was not a "10-point plan for America's renewal," and further argued that Democrats were not taking enough action to win arguments against Republicans on various issues.
"Sometimes we sit back, we're on our heels. We're not leaning in," Newsom said.
"We just think the facts are going to bear up. We can win the argument. We can moralize this... That doesn't work anymore with Donald Trump - we have to fight fire with fire."
Samantha Reilly, a 58-year-old accountant from Long Island who attended the event, said she saw Newsom as a strong presidential candidate, adding that she loved "the way he took on Trump."
Newsom's book tour is also scheduled to make stops in Georgia, South Carolina, and New Hampshire, states that will be key in the primaries that decide who is the Democratic presidential nominee.
The governor has continued to insist he has not decided whether he will run for president in 2028 telling CNN on Sunday that he will not do so until consulting with his wife and four children.
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP