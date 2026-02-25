Newsom ramps up 2028 presidential speculation with memoir release

New York, New York - California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom recently published a memoir, further fueling speculation that he may be considering a run for president in 2028.

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom published his long awaited memoir, which some critics believe is a step before announcing a presidential run. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

On Tuesday, Newsom hosted a promotional event in New York for the memoir titled Young Man in a Hurry, which he described as not "one of those political books that I wrote just to get it ahead of some cycle in the calendar year."

"It's not about the politician. It's about what shaped me – the events, the travails, the setbacks, self-imposed and otherwise, the insecurities, the anxieties, the regrets," he told the crowd.

At 58-years-old, the former mayor of San Francisco who built his career in winemaking and hospitality, reflects in the book on his dyslexia and his upbringing between a mother working multiple jobs and a father who was a judge close to some of California's wealthiest people.

But Brian Arbour, a political science professor at the City University of New York, believes the release may present an ulterior motive, as he believes such books offer "a sort of summary" of a potential candidate's view of the country and allow a politician to "sort of control" publicity outside of the normal news cycle.

Travis Ridout, a political science professor at Washington State University, similarly said book tours "give potential candidates a way to campaign without really admitting that they are campaigning."

Rideout added that politicians can also use it to "establish an official version of their background and experiences" and "make them seem credible" before a campaign.