Bill and Hillary Clinton call for their Epstein testimony to be public

Washington DC - Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are calling for their congressional testimony on ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to be held publicly.

Former President Bill Clinton (l.) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton want their congressional testimony on Jeffrey Epstein to be made public. © EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP

The couple had been ordered to give closed-door depositions before the House Oversight Committee, which is probing the deceased financier's connections to powerful figures and how information about his crimes was handled.

Hillary Clinton will appear for her deposition on February 26, while Bill Clinton will appear on February 27, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said in a statement.

Democrats say the probe is being weaponized to attack political opponents of President Donald Trump – himself a longtime Epstein associate who has not been called to testify – rather than to conduct legitimate oversight.

House Republicans had previously threatened a contempt vote if the Democratic power couple did not show up to testify, which they have since agreed to do.

But holding the deposition behind closed doors, Bill Clinton said Friday, would be akin to being tried at a "kangaroo court."

"Let's stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing," the former Democratic president said on X.