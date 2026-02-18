Lauren Boebert's son hit with more child abuse charges after his toddler wanders off again

Windsor, Colorado - The son of MAGA Represnetative Lauren Boebert is facing a charge for child abuse for a second time.

Tyler Boebert (l), the son of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r), is again facing a child abuse charge after his toddler wandered from their home a second time. © Collage: Rifle Police Department & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Boebert told 9News that she was at an event in her district over the weekend, and left her eldest son Tyler Boebert (20) at her home with his own 2-year-old son.

At some point, the toddler managed to leave the home, which is located near a lake, and wander off until "a kind woman quickly and safely secured him."

The congresswoman told the outlet there's "no excuse," and that she's "very frustrated this happened."

Tyler is now facing a misdemeanor charge of child abuse without injury, according to Windsor Police, which is the second time he has been hit with the charge in seven months.

Last July, an identical incident occurred with Tyler's small son wandering off from Boebert's home. He is scheduled to appear in court in April to face the same child abuse charge for that incident.

At the time, his mother released a statement in which she said she was "confident this is a one-time incident."

Tyler also faced felony charges in 2024 after he was arrested in connection with a string of car and identity thefts in Rifle, Colorado.