Lauren Boebert caught dragging down fellow MAGA colleague with fall during Trump's SOTU

Lauren Boebert was seen taking a fall during Donald Trump's State of the Union on Tuesday, and taking fellow Congresswoman Claudia Tenney with her. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

According to The Daily Beast, Boebert was standing on a chair after the conclusion of Trump's speech on Tuesday to get a better view of the president as he was exiting the House floor.

As she attempted to get down from the chair, Boebert lost her footing, and the 39-year-old grabbed onto 69-year-old New York Rep. Claudia Tenney's back, taking her colleague down to the ground with her.

While the moment wasn't caught on video, photos show the two congresswomen – who are both outspoken MAGA Republicans – laughing about it moments later.

Trump had just delivered a record-breaking one hour and 47 minute speech, during which he painted an overly optimistic view of the state of the country while aggressively attacking his political enemies, but provided very little policy announcements.

In separate X posts, Boebert, who has recently been feuding with the president over her push to force the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, praised the speech as "fantastic," while Tenney said the president "laid out the clearest, strongest case for American renewal in a generation."