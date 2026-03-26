Lauren Boebert trashed on social media for praising fake Trump victory
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced backlash on social media for a transparent attempt to flatter President Donald Trump with a made-up success story.
On Monday evening, the Colorado representative shared a video on X in which she praised Trump's decision to deploy ICE agents to airports across the country to assist Transportation Security Administration officials, who have gone unpaid since a partial government shutdown began last month.
"While the rest of our country has three-plus-hour waits – thanks Democrats – in Minneapolis Airport's TSA, wait time right now is less than five minutes," Boebert claimed.
With a laugh, she added, "called it" and "you can't make this stuff up!!"
The problem is, you very much can, as a community note pointed out. ICE had not been deployed to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where wait times have remained low despite the shutdown.
The comments section to the post is now littered with X users accusing her of completely making up the story to push propaganda for the president.
In the ultimate troll move, Boebert has pinned the post to the top of her X page.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission told The Daily Beast they are "not aware of any planned changes for security checkpoint staffing," and praised low wait times as "a testament to the commitment of the local TSA team."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots / X / @RepBoebert