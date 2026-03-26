Lauren Boebert trashed on social media for praising fake Trump victory

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced backlash on social media for a transparent attempt to flatter President Donald Trump with a made-up success story.

Lauren Boebert is facing ridicule after she praised President Donald Trump with a made up story about ICE agents being sent to a Minneapolis airport. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @RepBoebert

On Monday evening, the Colorado representative shared a video on X in which she praised Trump's decision to deploy ICE agents to airports across the country to assist Transportation Security Administration officials, who have gone unpaid since a partial government shutdown began last month.

"While the rest of our country has three-plus-hour waits – thanks Democrats – in Minneapolis Airport's TSA, wait time right now is less than five minutes," Boebert claimed.

With a laugh, she added, "called it" and "you can't make this stuff up!!"

The problem is, you very much can, as a community note pointed out. ICE had not been deployed to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where wait times have remained low despite the shutdown.



The comments section to the post is now littered with X users accusing her of completely making up the story to push propaganda for the president.

In the ultimate troll move, Boebert has pinned the post to the top of her X page.