Trump administration spends $1 billion in taxpayer money for deal to stop wind farm

President Donald Trump's administration will pay $1 billion in taxpayer money to stop a French company from building a wind farm. © Collage: RODGER BOSCH & SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a press release published on Monday, the Department of the Interior announced that they had reached an aggreement to have the company TotalEnergies "redirect capital from expensive, unreliable offshore wind leases toward affordable, reliable natural gas projects that will provide secure energy for hardworking Americans."

The Department of Justice will also be using nearly $1 billion in taxpayer funds to reimburse TotalEnergies for money the company used to purchase leases from the administration of Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump has been a longtime critic of wind farms, regularly arguing that they are loud, ugly, and an eyesore.

He has also claimed they are killing animals in droves. During a press conference in August 2024, he said, "You want to see a bird cemetery, just go under a windmill!"

In his second term, Trump's administration has sought to halt the construction of multiple wind projects. The TotalEnergies deal marks a new strategy for the administration, as legal routes have proven unsuccessful.

CNN reports that the squashed wind farm project was expected to generate more than 4 gigawatts of electricity, which could have powered countless households and businesses.