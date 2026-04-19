Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA allies sow doubt about Trump assassination attempt

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has recently begun sowing doubt about the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in 2024.

In recent social media posts, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r) and others have been calling for investigations into the assassination attempt on Donald Trump's (l) life. © Collage: REBECCA DROKE & Alex Wroblewski / AFP

On April 12, Trisha Hope – a longtime MAGA loyalist – shared a past X post in which she detailed the moment she learned that a gunman shot Trump in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

In the repost, however, Hope now questions why Trump has only insisted on recounting the story once, why he promoted one of the Secret Service officers instead of rightfully firing him, why there has been no investigation into the shooting, and how what looks like a staged photo of the incident was spun as "divine intervention."

She also suggested the death of Corey Comperatore, an attendee who was fatally shot at the event, was used to benefit Trump and the GOP.

On Saturday, MTG shared Hope's post, describing it as "extremely important."

The former Georgia representative continued discussing the matter in subsequent posts, calling on the president to release files related to Matthew Crooks – the alleged shooter who was fatally shot moments after he fired the gunshot that hit the politician – and accusing his MAGA allies of helping him "cover up" the story.

"I'm not calling the Butler assassination a hoax. But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers," Greene wrote.