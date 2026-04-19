Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA allies sow doubt about Trump assassination attempt
Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has recently begun sowing doubt about the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in 2024.
On April 12, Trisha Hope – a longtime MAGA loyalist – shared a past X post in which she detailed the moment she learned that a gunman shot Trump in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.
In the repost, however, Hope now questions why Trump has only insisted on recounting the story once, why he promoted one of the Secret Service officers instead of rightfully firing him, why there has been no investigation into the shooting, and how what looks like a staged photo of the incident was spun as "divine intervention."
She also suggested the death of Corey Comperatore, an attendee who was fatally shot at the event, was used to benefit Trump and the GOP.
On Saturday, MTG shared Hope's post, describing it as "extremely important."
The former Georgia representative continued discussing the matter in subsequent posts, calling on the president to release files related to Matthew Crooks – the alleged shooter who was fatally shot moments after he fired the gunshot that hit the politician – and accusing his MAGA allies of helping him "cover up" the story.
"I'm not calling the Butler assassination a hoax. But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers," Greene wrote.
Skepticism surrounding the Butler shooting from the left
MTG's remarks come as she and President Trump have been publicly feuding in recent months, which led to her resigning from the House of Representatives earlier this year. Since leaving, Greene – who was once his biggest MAGA ally in Congress – has used social media and interviews to continue aggressively criticizing the president.
The Butler shooting has been met with heavy skepticism, particularly from the left, as there were glaring security failures. There have been questions about Trump's ear wound that healed without a scratch in two weeks, and the fact that little to no information has been shared with the public about Crooks.
In her post, Hope concluded, "If you cannot look at this story, and use critical thinking skills and have at least some questions, you are the problem and we need you to snap out of it."
Cover photo: Collage: REBECCA DROKE & Alex Wroblewski / AFP