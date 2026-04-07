Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for 25th Amendment to be invoked against Trump: "Evil and madness"
Rome, Georgia - Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called on Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment on President Donald Trump over his unhinged behavior as of late – especially in regard to his war on Iran.
MTG made the suggestion in an X post on Tuesday, which also featured a screenshot of the president's Truth Social post where he proclaimed of Iran, "A whole civilization will die tonight."
"Not a single bomb has dropped on America," Greene wrote. "We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."
The 25th Amendment grants Vice President JD Vance the power to submit a written declaration to Congress saying that the president is unable to discharge his duties or unfit for office.
The House and the Senate would then vote on the issue, and if passed in both, Vance would then step in as president to carry out the rest of Trump's second term.
Greene's remarks come as Trump continues to send mixed messages about the war.
While he has claimed the US has "decimated" the country's military and a more cooperative regime has been installed, he continues to pose threats of escalation.
Trump has given Iran until 8 PM ET on Tuesday to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or the US will destroy "every bridge" and cripple "every power plant" in the country – which would be a war crime.
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns her back on Trump after years of support
While Greene has joined a number of MAGA Republicans turning their backs on Trump over his war with Iran, she was once one of his most ardent defenders in Congress and is seen as a notable figure in his rise to fame.
Many X users called Greene out under the post for turning her back on what she helped create. Popular commentator Art Candee wrote, "Maybe if you had spine and stayed in Congress, you could've convinced others to help claw back his war powers. Thanks for creating this and ghosting."
Georgia residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide if either Republican Clay Fuller or Democrat Shawn Harris will take over Greene's seat representing the state's solidly red 1st District.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP