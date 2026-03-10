Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off after White House hints at Iran war draft: "Over my dead body!"

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently slammed President Donald Trump 's administration after his White House press secretary refused to rule out the idea of instituting a draft.

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at the Trump administration for refusing to rule out the idea of a draft for the US-Israeli war on Iran. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, Greene shared an X post with a clip from an interview where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump "wisely does not remove options off of the table" when asked about concerns of a draft for his war with Iran.

"How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!!" wrote MTG, who resigned from Congress in January.

In a follow-up post, Greene argued the president and GOP need to "guarantee they will NOT DRAFT OUR SONS AND NEVER DRAFT OUR DAUGHTERS to Trump's senseless war in Iran!!!"

"Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!"

Her remarks come after Trump announced last week the launch of military strikes alongside Israel on Iran.

Greene, who was once an ardent supporter of Trump, has feuded with the president in recent months over numerous policy disagreements, including her adamant opposition to starting and funding foreign conflicts.