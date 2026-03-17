Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Iran war will harm JD Vance if he runs for president in 2028

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sent a warning to Vice President JD Vance about his political future amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene argued the Iran war will harm JD Vance's chances if he decides to run for president in 2028. © Collage: Kent Nishimura & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with CNN on Monday, Greene was asked if she believed the war hurts Vance's chances at succeeding President Donald Trump if the VP decides to run in 2028.

"The longer it goes on, it definitely does hurt JD Vance, and that's someone that I campaigned for aggressively," MTG explained.

"JD Vance and I are very aligned in our policy beliefs, in America first... but we're also the younger generation."

Greene went on to claim that she knows someone "very high up" in the administration that is against the war, and if they continue to "stay silent," it will "definitely hurt them in the future."

When pressed, she refused to say if she has spoken to Vance directly on the issue but said, "I know where they're at, and I leave it up to them."