Georgia special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene goes to runoff despite Trump endorsement

Atlanta, Georgia - A special election in Georgia to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene , formerly one of MAGA's leading voices, will go to a runoff after candidates failed to win a majority of votes on Tuesday.

Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris will face off in a runoff special election for Congress next month. © Collage: REUTERS

Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican Clay Fuller – who was backed by President Donald Trump – will face off on April 7 for the US House of Representatives seat in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

Greene took office in 2021 and was an ardent Trump supporter before spectacularly falling out with him over his violent foreign policy and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

She resigned from her role in November, slamming Washington as a place where she "never fit in" and breaking with Trump over issues including his administration's handling of Epstein's case.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, moved in elite circles for years, cultivating close ties with business tycoons, politicians, academics, and celebrities to whom he was accused of trafficking girls and young women for sex.

He was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from girls as young as 14, but died in a New York jail cell in 2019 before he could be tried on sex trafficking charges.

Trump responded to Greene's resignation with his characteristic outrage, posting on his Truth Social platform by referring to her as "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown" and saying she "went BAD."

After announcing her resignation, Greene told CBS News' 60 Minutes that Republicans had become "terrified" to step out of line, for fear of becoming the target of a nasty Truth Social post by Trump.