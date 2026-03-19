Marjorie Taylor Greene warns that Iran war may harm JD Vance if he runs for president in 2028
Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sent a warning to Vice President JD Vance about his political future amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.
During an interview with CNN on Monday, Greene was asked if she believed the war hurts Vance's chances at succeeding President Donald Trump if the VP decides to run in 2028.
"The longer it goes on, it definitely does hurt JD Vance, and that's someone that I campaigned for aggressively," MTG explained.
"JD Vance and I are very aligned in our policy beliefs, in America first... but we're also the younger generation."
Greene went on to claim that she knows someone "very high up" in the administration that is against the war, and if they continue to "stay silent," it will "definitely hurt them in the future."
When pressed, she refused to say if she has spoken to Vance directly on the issue but said, "I know where they're at, and I leave it up to them."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's turn against Donald Trump
Greene, who was once an ardent supporter of Trump, has feuded with the president in recent months over numerous policy disagreements, including her adamant opposition to starting and funding foreign conflicts.
She has been doing countless interviews and sharing numerous social media posts criticizing the administration over the war with Iran, with Trump saying he would "feel in his bones when this war should end."
The Trump administration also teased the idea of bringing back a draft for the war, to which MTG aggressively responded, "Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!"
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