Melania Trump to get Kristi Noem's alleged "love plane" as new office to replace her bulldozed one

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump is getting a brand new office in the form of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's luxury plane.

The plane used by former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (l) will soon be repurposed for First Lady Melania Trump (r) to use as her office. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration has decided to keep the Boeing 737 Noem leased using taxpayer money prior to her demotion last month.

The jet will be repurposed to be used as Melania's office – replacing the one her husband destroyed at the White House to build a ballroom in its place – and for use by other administration officials.

Noem's acquisition of the plane made headlines in February after reporting revealed it had been renovated to include a private cabin with a queen-sized bed, kitchen, and even a bar.

The secretary faced rumors that she was having an affair with her top advisor Corey Lewandowski, with whom she regularly flew on the plane.

Since her firing, controversy has continued to haunt Noem, as it was recently revealed that her husband has spent thousands of dollars on a bizarre kink known as "bimbofication."

Melania has also struggled with her personal image recently. On Thursday, the first lady gave a bizarre address in which she dismissed rumors about her and President Donald Trump's close relationship with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.