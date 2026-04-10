Melania Trump's approval rating sinks to record-breaking new low: "Historically awful"

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump 's approval rating has sunk to an all-time low amid desperate attempts to clean up her public image.

A recent poll has found that Melania Trump's (r) approval ratings among Americans has fallen to the lowest for any first lady in US history for a second time. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, CNN's senior data analyst Harry Enten shared an X post, in which he pointed out that the American people "really don't care" for the first lady.

"She's at her lowest net approval ever (-12 pts)," Enten wrote. "She's the most unpopular first lady at this point in either term 2 or a presidency."

Enten was referencing a recent CNN/SSRS poll, which found Melania at an approval rating of 29% against a disapproval of 41%.

In a clip from a CNN segment included in his post, Enten compared Melania's numbers to those of former first ladies, including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Nancy Reagan, all of whom had positive ratings, with Clinton at the lowest with +25.

For Melania, Enten described her numbers as "historically awful," noting that she broke her previous record for the lowest approval rating for a first lady in US history after the end of her husband's first presidency in 2021.