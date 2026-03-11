Mike Johnson says Trump administration is in "course-correction mode" after Kristi Noem firing

Doral, Florida - House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday said President Donald Trump's administration is in "course-correction mode," especially after the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Trump administration is currently in "course-correction mode," pointing to the firing of Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary. © AFP/Jim Watson

As the Republicans fight to maintain their narrow congressional majorities in 2026, Johnson pointed to the Hispanic and Latino vote as an area that needs work.

"We got a little hiccup with some of the Hispanic and Latino voters for certain because some of the immigration enforcement was viewed as being overzealous," Johnson told NBC News' Scott Wong on Tuesday.

"We're in a course-correction mode right now," he continued, referring to the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "We’re going to have a new secretary of Homeland Security."

Johnson threw his support behind Trump's pick to replace Noem, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, saying "he's a thoughtful guy; he'll bring a thoughtful approach."

His comments came less than a week after Noem was fired by Trump, who touted Mullin as her replacement and a true "MAGA warrior."

The interview, which took place at House Republicans' annual policy conference in Florida, also saw Johnson fall into line on the issue of Trump's war on Iran.

The House speaker said he has no interest in nation-building in Iran and that it isn't the US' responsibility to rebuild the country after it's been reduced to rubble.