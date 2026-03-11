Pam Bondi relocated to military housing after receiving threats

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly been relocated to a safer location after receiving a wave of threats.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was reportedly moved to a military base in Washington DC after receiving an increased amount of threats. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Bondi's residence was quietly moved from her apartment in the city to one of several military bases in the Washington area after federal law enforcement flagged an array of threats and criticisms.

Sources claim that most of the threats have been coming from drug cartels and critics of her mishandling of the files regarding notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Investigators also found an uptick in threats following the capture and prosecution of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro back in January.

Citing danger from criminals, adversaries overseas, and protesters, President Donald Trump and his administration have moved several officials into military housing since the start of his second term, including White House adviser Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.