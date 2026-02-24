Newsom reveals his son doesn't want him to run for president as he talks possible Harris matchup

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom opened up about his expected campaign for president in 2028, possibly against Vice President Kamala Harris , and revealed that his son is against the idea.

California Governor Gavin Newsom opened up about his widely expected campaign for the presidency in 2028. © IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Newsom continued his promotional book tour with a sit-down interview with CNN's Dana Bash over the weekend, opting to open up about possibly running for president in the upcoming 2028 election.

Bash asked Newsom about his description of a "parallel career" to Harris and pressed him on what would happen if she sought a second campaign for president, sending them into a collision course.

"Well, I'm San Francisco now; she's LA," he said in response to her Bash's question. "So there's a little distance between the two of us. You know, fate will determine that."

"I've never gotten in the way of her ambition, ever, never, I haven't, and I don't imagine I would in the future," he said.

When asked more directly what would happen if she were to run again, Newsom dismissed the option as "fate" and said that "you can only control what you can control... I can't control whatever decision she makes."

Newsom continued to weigh in, revealing that his final decision will in large part come down to whether his family will be on board.

According to the governor, his family's support varies day-to-day, and one of his sons is against the idea.

"My son, it was very powerful – he texted me a few months ago when there was some headline that suggested that I made some decision, and he goes, 'Dad, are you running?'" Newsom revealed.