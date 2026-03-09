Nida Allam sends warning to Democratic Party after conceding North Carolina primary

Nida Allam has conceded the Democratic primary race to represent North Carolina's fourth congressional district. © Screenshot/Facebook/Nida Allam

"Though these were not the results we hoped for, l am proud of the movement we have built, the voices we have lifted up, and the journey we have ahead," Allam said in a statement.

"The Al lobby just bought its first seat in Congress. But despite their millions in last-minute spending, corporate lobbies were only barely able to eke out a win – because of the movement this campaign built."

According to the Associated Press, Foushee won 49.2% of the vote to Allam's 48.2%, with 99% of ballots counted.

The 32-year-old Durham County commissioner previously lost the 2022 congressional primary to Foushee amid a surge of spending by pro-Israel and other dark money groups.

Foushee, who in the past benefited from millions in spending by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, pledged not to accept contributions from the lobby group this cycle. Nevertheless, the Article One PAC, which is tied to billionaire AIPAC donor Robert Granieri, spent $600,000 supporting the 69-year-old Democrat, according to Sludge.

Foushee, who sits on the House's AI commission, was also supported by the Anthropic-aligned Jobs and Democracy PAC – to the tune of $1.6 million.