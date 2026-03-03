Nida Allam slams Trump's war on Iran ahead of North Carolina congressional primary

Durham, North Carolina - Congressional candidate Nida Allam slammed Donald Trump and Israel's war on Iran one day before her closely watched primary election in North Carolina.

Nida Allam is running in the Democratic primary to represent North Carolina's fourth congressional district. © Melissa Sue Gerrits / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I'm addressing you directly because President Trump just used our taxpayer dollars to bomb a school in Iran, killing over 100 elementary school children and starting another endless war abroad," Allam said in a video posted to X on Monday, one day before the North Carolina primaries.

"This is reprehensible, and I strongly condemn it, as should every elected official," Allam added.

The 32-year-old Durham County commissioner is running in the Democratic primary to represent North Carolina's fourth congressional district. She has received endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders, Justice Democrats, Leaders We Deserve, Our Revolution, and more.

Allam is up against incumbent Representative Valerie Foushee, to whom she lost the congressional primary in 2022 amid a surge of spending by pro-Israel and other dark money groups.

"I will never take a dime from defense contractors or the pro-Israel lobby," Allam vowed. "I have opposed these forever wars my entire career, and I hope to earn your vote to be your proudly uncompromised, pro-peace leader in Washington."

"If you believe we need to do things differently and you, like me, are praying for peace and demanding accountability, please consider voting for me, Nida Allam, tomorrow."