Hegseth doubles down on fat shaming in macho new workout video

Oak Grove, Kentucky - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth doubled down on his obsession with weight, physical fitness, and fat shaming in a new workout video on social media.

"While visiting Fort Campbell, [Hegseth] did morning [personal training] with his old unit – the Rakkasans," the Department of Defense wrote in a Saturday post on its official X account. "Our forces will be FIT – NOT FAT."

The statement was accompanied by a video in which the 45-year-old was seen working out alongside soldiers at an army installation.

Throughout the clip, Hegseth showed off his muscles by going for a jog, doing weight training, and attempting to give a rousing speech.

"What an honor and privilege it was just to do PT," Hegseth told service members. "A simple thing that frankly the rest of the world takes for granted."

"Rakkasans" is the nickname given to the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. As a member of the regiment, Hegseth was deployed to Baghdad before working as a civil affairs officer in Samarra.

This isn't the first time that Hegseth has showed off his physical prowess on social media, where he regularly cosplays as a wannabe action hero.

It's also not the first time he has fat-shamed US troops. In October, he boasted that "standards are back" at the Department of Defense after Texas National Guard troops were criticized and then replaced over their weight.

"It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," Hegseth said in a speech to military leaders in September.