Hegseth plays dress-up as NASA pilot as he hangs with billionaire bestie Bezos

Merritt Island, Florida - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went on a space-themed blitz of Florida on Monday, dressing up as a NASA pilot and getting chummy with Blue Origin's billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lived out his childhood Star Wars dreams in a bizarre NASA stunt on Monday. © Screenshot/X/@SecWar

"It was an honor to fly with [Hegseth] over NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, America's gateway to the stars," wrote NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman in a Monday post on X.

"Just as we share this critical facility at the Cape, we share a common goal of American superiority in the ultimate high ground of space," he said.



In response, Hegseth took to social media to release a series of photos showing off in full NASA uniform, zooming around in an airplane.

"Under President Trump, America will lead – and dominate – the space domain," Hegseth captioned the photos. "Godspeed, NASA."

He also thanked Isaacman, declaring that he has "no doubt you are going to make NASA great again."

The images showed Hegseth living his ultimate Star Wars fantasy, dressed in a jumpsuit with a big helmet on that even featured the Rebel Alliance's logo as he excitedly waved at the camera.

This isn't the first time that Hegseth has played dress-up on the job, either, as he often posts pictures of himself in military outfits and takes joyrides in expensive government aircraft.