Hegseth plays dress-up as NASA pilot as he hangs with billionaire bestie Bezos
Merritt Island, Florida - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went on a space-themed blitz of Florida on Monday, dressing up as a NASA pilot and getting chummy with Blue Origin's billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos.
"It was an honor to fly with [Hegseth] over NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, America's gateway to the stars," wrote NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman in a Monday post on X.
"Just as we share this critical facility at the Cape, we share a common goal of American superiority in the ultimate high ground of space," he said.
In response, Hegseth took to social media to release a series of photos showing off in full NASA uniform, zooming around in an airplane.
"Under President Trump, America will lead – and dominate – the space domain," Hegseth captioned the photos. "Godspeed, NASA."
He also thanked Isaacman, declaring that he has "no doubt you are going to make NASA great again."
The images showed Hegseth living his ultimate Star Wars fantasy, dressed in a jumpsuit with a big helmet on that even featured the Rebel Alliance's logo as he excitedly waved at the camera.
This isn't the first time that Hegseth has played dress-up on the job, either, as he often posts pictures of himself in military outfits and takes joyrides in expensive government aircraft.
Hegseth shows off military propaganda alongside Jeff Bezos
Hegseth's space adventures didn't end with his Star Wars-themed joyride, either, as the defense secretary visited billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceship factory.
Having met with Bezos at the factory, Hegseth went on to give a bizarre speech on a makeshift stage, flanked by a giant American flag and two massive propaganda posters that gave off serious USSR vibes.
In typical MAGA fashion, his comments were laced with constant reference to American "dominance," "warriors," and violence.
"This isn't about Wall Street, it's not about dividends, it's not about stock buybacks; this is about warriors and how quickly we can deliver them the most lethal capabilities," Hegseth said.
"We have to dominate the space domain," he went on. "That means we'll ensure that we keep building rockets and engines and landers that you make here at scale and at speed."
"Go fast, take risks, and continue to build the best to build in America," Hegseth said, channeling his inner Sonic the Hedgehog.
"Our job is to be the hammer when necessary, but hopefully never have to use it – it's called deterrence!"
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@SecWar