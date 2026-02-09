Hegseth to skip NATO defense ministers meeting amid Trump's Greenland threats

Washington DC - Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will skip a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels next week, a US official said Thursday, with a deputy set to represent Washington instead.

Pete Hegseth will skip a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels next week. © Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP

The official – who spoke on condition of anonymity – said Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby would attend in Hegseth's place, but did not provide a reason for the Pentagon chief's planned absence from the February 12 meeting.

President Donald Trump recently plunged NATO into its deepest crisis in years by threatening to take Greenland by force, insisting that Washington must control alliance member Denmark's autonomous Arctic territory for security reasons.

The unpredictable US leader ultimately backed off after saying he had struck a "framework" deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater American influence, but his demands still rocked the alliance.

In a gesture of solidarity, a modest number of military personnel were deployed to Greenland in January by a handful of European countries, including France, whose President Emmanuel Macron described the standoff as "a strategic wake-up call for all of Europe."