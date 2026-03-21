Pentagon press access overhaul deemed unconstitutional by federal judge

Washington DC - A federal judge on Friday ruled that the Pentagon's press access overhaul, which saw accreditations from a host of prominent media outlets withdrawn, violated the Constitution.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks on the Iran war during a press briefing at the Pentagon on March 19, 2026. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Elements of the policy are "unlawful because they violate the First and Fifth Amendments of the United States Constitution," a judge in Washington said in response to a lawsuit brought by The New York Times.

US media including the Times and Fox News, and a host of international news outlets such as AFP and AP, declined to sign the new policy in mid-October, resulting in the stripping of their Pentagon credentials.

It was the latest in a series of measures by President Donald Trump and top officials against journalists and outlets that are often derided as "fake news" when their reporting displeases the administration.

The ruling striking down the policy comes amid the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran that began on February 28.

The court said that while national security must be protected, it was vital for the public to have information in light of the US war on Iran and its recent intervention in Venezuela.

"It is more important than ever that the public have access to information from a variety of perspectives about what its government is doing – so that the public can support government policies, if it wants to support them; protest, if it wants to protest," the ruling said.

"And decide based on full, complete, and open information who they are going to vote for in the next election."