Trump's Iran war rattles swing voters ahead of crucial midterm elections

Levittown, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump 's war with Iran is weighing on independent voters, a crucial bloc likely to determine if the president's Republican Party maintains control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Trump's Iran war is steering independent voters away from the Republican party ahead of November's crucial midterm elections. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

At a breakfast diner in Pennsylvania, a swing state where voters often shift between parties, there was a mix of anger and confusion over the new conflict.

"Trump's just miring us in another Iraq, Vietnam situation," said retired postal worker Jolene Lloyd (65), referencing the two prolonged wars often seen as failures for the US.

Lloyd has never voted for Trump, but has previously split her ticket between parties.

Not this year – in November, she will only support Democrats.

Republicans only narrowly control Congress – where every seat is up in the House and about one-third of the Senate – so even a small loss of voters could spell trouble.

The midterm contests will determine whether Trump governs with a cooperative Congress or faces a Democratic majority empowered to block legislation and launch investigations.

With the cost of living already front of mind for many voters, any price increases over the Iran war are sure to feature in Democratic campaign attacks.

"Gas prices are obviously skyrocketing... It's a total mess," said Lloyd, nursing a coffee as she watched the morning news.

Independent voters oppose US military action against Iran by 60 to 31%, according to a recent Quinnipiac University survey.

That division was clear when AFP visited Levittown, a blue-collar area on the outskirts of Philadelphia lined with car dealerships and auto repair shops.