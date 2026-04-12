RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines' marriage nearly ended in 2024, new biography claims

Washington DC - According to a new biography, a 2024 scandal nearly destroyed the marriage of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actor Cheryl Hines reportedly almost broke up over a 2024 scandal. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

An upcoming biography, titled RFK, Jr.: The Fall and Rise, claims the Olivia Nuzzi affair came close to ending the 11-year-long marriage, per the Daily Beast.

Kennedy allegedly began sexting with the famous political journalist during his run for the presidency, which he eventually ended in order to join President Donald Trump's team.

After the allegations became public, Nuzzi, was put on leave and then fired by New York Magazine.

Hines brushed off the scandal in public, suggesting it was based on malicious sources.

"I don't know this person. Don't know their intentions," she said on the Katie Miller Podcast. "I could guess, but I won't. But you can if you want."

A New York Post reporter simply referred to as Vincent in an excerpt of the upcoming biography obtained by People Magazine casts doubt on that sanguine approach.

"After the Olivia Nuzzi scandal, it was really played down… [as if] everything was OK," he is quoted as saying. "He really tried to make it up to her because he felt he couldn't be in the presidential Cabinet and have another divorce."



