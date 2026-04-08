RFK Jr. launches his own podcast to expose how "government lies to us"

Washington DC - Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has revealed that he is starting up a podcast to expose the "lies" within the world of public health.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will soon launch a podcast about the supposed "lies" within the world of public health. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Kennedy shared a video on X in which he argued that, for decades, Americans have been told to "trust the system," yet children continue to get sicker, and proposed solutions don't work.

"Many of us have come to the conclusion that government lies to us," RFK Jr. – now a government official himself – said.

He went on to explain that the show will feature conversations with "critical thinkers," including "independent doctors, respected scientists, and leaders in medical innovation and research."

He vowed to "name the names of the forces that obstruct public health," as he said the aim of the show will be to "confront the lies that have made us spiritually, morally, and physically sick."

Prior to his role at HHS, Kennedy was a prominent anti-vaccine activist and environmental attorney.

He has used his role to push what many critics and health experts have described as medical misinformation, such as the unfounded claim that vaccines cause autism.

His views have also influenced medical policies, such as new changes to federal immunization recommendations.