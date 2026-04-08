Democratic lawmakers demand immediate end to "illegal" US blockade after Cuba visit

Washington DC - Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Jonathan Jackson have called for an immediate halt to the US blockade after a five-day visit to Cuba.

Representatives Pramila Jayapal (l.) and Jonathan Jackson have demanded an end to the Trump administration's blockade of fuel to Cuba after a five-day visit to the island nation. © Collage: ERIC LEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

"The illegal U.S. blockade of fuel to Cuba – 90 miles south of the United States – adds to the longest embargo in world history and is causing untold suffering to the Cuban people," the two Democrats said in a joint statement.

"This is cruel collective punishment – effectively an economic bombing of the infrastructure of the country – that has produced permanent damage. It must stop immediately," they added.

Jayapal and Jackson noted they had "witnessed firsthand premature babies in incubators, weighing just two pounds, who are at tremendous risk because their ventilators and incubators cannot function without electricity."

"Children cannot attend school because there is no fuel for them or their teachers to travel," the statement continues. "Cancer patients cannot receive lifesaving treatments because of lack of medications. There is a water shortage because there is little electricity to pump water. Businesses have closed. Families cannot keep food refrigerated, and food production on the island has dropped to just 10 percent of the people's needs."

Late last month, Jayapal and House colleague Gregory Meeks introduced legislation – dubbed the Prevent an Unconstitutional War in Cuba Act – which would bar the Trump administration from using federal funding in military actions against Cuba without congressional approval.

President Donald Trump said in March that he believed he would have "the honor of taking Cuba."

"Whether I free it, take it – think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth. They're a very weakened nation right now," the Republican president told reporters.

In response, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the US would face "unbreakable resistance" if it tried to take over the country.