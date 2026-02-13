RFK Jr. reveals shocking toilet seat cocaine habit as reason for not fearing Covid-19

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed his bizarre reason for not fearing Covid-19 – which he compared to "germs."

During a recent interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued that he doesn't fear germs because he used to snort illicit drugs off of toilet seats. © Collage: IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH & Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP

During a interview with podcaster Theo Von, RFK Jr. opened the discussion by reminiscing about their meeting at drug and alcohol recovery meetings prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the pandemic forced most things to shut down across the country, the anti-vaxxer detailed how he defiantly formed a "pirate" group that continued meeting in secret.

"I said this when we came in and I said 'I don't care what happens, I'm going to a meeting every day,'" Kennedy said.

"I'm not scared of a germ, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. I know this disease will kill me," he continued.

"If I don't treat it, which for me means going to meetings every day, it's just bad for my life."

The wild admission came as RFK Jr. continues to face heavy criticism of his leadership, during which he has been accused of pushing medical misinformation and dismantling the nation's top health agency.

The former environmental lawyer, who is now over 40-years sober, has received praise for his recovery journey, but critics on social media slammed him for his brazenness and further attempts to undermine the severity of the pandemic.