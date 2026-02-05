Elizabeth Warren rips RFK Jr. for ignoring children affected by Trump's immigration agenda
Washington DC - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren recently accused Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of ignoring children negatively affected by President Donald Trump's immigration agenda.
In a letter obtained by ABC News, Warren, Senator Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, and other congressional Democrats argued that Kennedy and HHS were failing to deliver on their responsibility to protect the well-being of children.
"This disregard for child welfare undermines the government's core child-protection obligations," the letter states.
"Yet your agency does not appear to be taking any action to speak out against or investigate the impacts of the Trump Administration's immigration agenda on children."
The letter comes as Trump has deployed federal immigration agents to occupy cities across the country, sparking criticism and massive protests.
Last month, two US citizens were fatally shot by agents in Minneapolis, and there have been numerous accounts of children being detained along with their parents.
Kennedy, who has touted bettering the health and well-being of children as the focal point of his role, has remained quiet among the turmoil.
The letter goes on to argue that Trump's occupations "risk traumatizing children and depriving them of access to education and basic services, with lasting consequences for their behavioral, physical, academic, and emotional well-being."
Elizabeth Warren urges RFK Jr. to respond
In a statement, Warren pointed out that on the campaign trail, Trump promised "he would keep families safe," but under his presidency, "families are more at risk than at any time in living memory."
She also urged Kennedy to respond to the letter and put the well-being of all children back at the forefront of HHS' mission.
"That means not putting [kids] through the trauma of violent separation from their parents, having flash bangs thrown at them, having them gassed, or using them as bait to try to snare their family members," Warren added.
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP