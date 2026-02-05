Elizabeth Warren rips RFK Jr. for ignoring children affected by Trump's immigration agenda

In a recent letter, Senator Elizabeth Warren (r.) and other Democrats accused Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of ignoring children affected by immigration raids. © Collage: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a letter obtained by ABC News, Warren, Senator Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, and other congressional Democrats argued that Kennedy and HHS were failing to deliver on their responsibility to protect the well-being of children.

"This disregard for child welfare undermines the government's core child-protection obligations," the letter states.

"Yet your agency does not appear to be taking any action to speak out against or investigate the impacts of the Trump Administration's immigration agenda on children."

The letter comes as Trump has deployed federal immigration agents to occupy cities across the country, sparking criticism and massive protests.

Last month, two US citizens were fatally shot by agents in Minneapolis, and there have been numerous accounts of children being detained along with their parents.

Kennedy, who has touted bettering the health and well-being of children as the focal point of his role, has remained quiet among the turmoil.

The letter goes on to argue that Trump's occupations "risk traumatizing children and depriving them of access to education and basic services, with lasting consequences for their behavioral, physical, academic, and emotional well-being."