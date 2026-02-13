RFK Jr.'s top aides to step aside amid management shakeup at Health Department

Washington DC - Top aides for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are reportedly step downing amid major changes in leadership at the department.

A source revealed to Politico on Friday that Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill and General Counsel Mike Stuart will be resigning as they have been offered different jobs within the administration.

The outlet says the changes come amid a broader management shakeup, as several notable health department leads have been recently shuffled around.

Chris Clomp, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has been switched over to chief counselor at HHS.

Kyle Diamantas and Grace Graham were promoted to senior counselors for the Food and Drug Administration, while John Brooks is set to become senior counselor at CMS in addition to his job as chief policy and regulatory officer.



Since President Donald Trump tapped RFK Jr. – who is a prominent anti-vaccine advocate with no medical experience – to lead HHS, he has faced sweeping backlash for the changes he has made to the department, which has included firing numerous medical experts who do not align with his agenda.